Viking Fund Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Viking Fund Management LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 156.4% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.3% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $764,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $454.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.88.

NYSE:LMT traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $367.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,059. The stock has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $357.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

