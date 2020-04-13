Viking Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Viking Fund Management LLC cut its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 1.7% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.93.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,677. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

