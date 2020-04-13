Viking Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $11,012,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after buying an additional 9,447,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861,939 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,440 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after buying an additional 3,140,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,318,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,924,930. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

