Viking Fund Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 541.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE ORI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.74. 158,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,783. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $24.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

In related news, Director Peter Mcnitt purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Reed purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Insiders have bought a total of 12,700 shares of company stock worth $255,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

