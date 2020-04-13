Viking Fund Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 71,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.98 on Monday, hitting $42.84. 3,420,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,113,375. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.85. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.