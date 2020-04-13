Viking Fund Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $684,508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Target by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,203,000 after buying an additional 1,517,068 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Target by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $317,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $145,306,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,023,987. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.54. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

