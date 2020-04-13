Viking Fund Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Concho Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,583,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,152,809,000 after purchasing an additional 423,417 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,386,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $997,106,000 after acquiring an additional 236,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Concho Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,164,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $890,077,000 after buying an additional 517,837 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Concho Resources by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $297,854,000 after purchasing an additional 723,799 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Concho Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,147,000 after acquiring an additional 124,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

CXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $101.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.78.

Shares of NYSE:CXO traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,473. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Concho Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $124.53.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

