Viking Fund Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 1.5% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $20.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $451.26. 328,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,537. The firm has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $3.63 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $579.00 to $448.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.18.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

