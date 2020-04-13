Viking Fund Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.8% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.08. 2,083,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,543,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.80. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

