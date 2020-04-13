Viking Fund Management LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.9% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,159,267,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Broadcom by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,335,080,000 after buying an additional 2,089,628 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Broadcom by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $333,055,000 after buying an additional 545,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $602,751,000 after buying an additional 494,761 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $135,646,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. TheStreet lowered Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Shares of AVGO traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $258.14. 1,324,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,173,326. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.24 and a 200 day moving average of $291.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,286 shares of company stock worth $99,772,075 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.