Viking Fund Management LLC Invests $3.61 Million in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,000. WEC Energy Group comprises about 1.6% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,413. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.48. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

