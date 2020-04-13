Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 520.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $932,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $664,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.61. 4,788,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,571,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

