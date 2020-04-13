Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 22,000 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up 1.7% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.98. 1,494,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,190,322. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

