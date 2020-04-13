Viking Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 3.2% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on KO. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

KO traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.80. 9,005,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,609,942. The firm has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average of $53.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.