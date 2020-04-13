Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW traded down $7.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,425. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.87.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

