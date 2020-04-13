Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up 1.4% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 978,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,506. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.28 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $889,500.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Fusco purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.34 per share, with a total value of $994,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,814 shares in the company, valued at $33,318,554.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,479,045.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.