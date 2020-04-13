Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 55,000 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SU remained flat at $$16.29 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,143,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,757,787. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

SU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.