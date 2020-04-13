Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Viking Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in CME Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CME Group from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.46.

Shares of CME traded down $7.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.62. 734,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,642. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.35. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,447.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

