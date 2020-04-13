Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 95,500 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 95,500 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,618,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,619,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.02. BP plc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $45.35.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. BP’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.66.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

