Viking Fund Management LLC Takes $3.52 Million Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,000. American Electric Power makes up 1.5% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 554.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.93. 858,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491,047. The stock has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.91.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

