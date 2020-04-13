Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Lowered to $9.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VNOM. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $8.05 on Monday. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

