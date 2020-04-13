Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.74.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $6.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,515,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,225,456. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.40.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.