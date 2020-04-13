Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s earnings. Vishay Precision Group reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vishay Precision Group.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.25 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. Vishay Precision Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VPG. ValuEngine cut Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins sold 4,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $117,283.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $38,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VPG opened at $22.47 on Monday. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $304.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

