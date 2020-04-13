Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VC shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Visteon alerts:

In other Visteon news, Director Robert Manzo bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.86 per share, for a total transaction of $133,720.00. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,818,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Visteon by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,349,000 after purchasing an additional 143,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 343.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 129,027 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,392,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,143,000.

Shares of NYSE:VC opened at $51.16 on Monday. Visteon has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.48.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.