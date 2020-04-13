Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VCRA. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.62.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $22.15 on Monday. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $703.51 million, a PE ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 0.18.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $301,486.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 16,858 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $421,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,110 shares of company stock worth $1,920,371 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at about $107,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

