Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €116.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €116.00 ($134.88) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VOW3. Independent Research set a €166.00 ($193.02) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €168.95 ($196.45).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €122.54 ($142.49) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €124.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €160.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($218.30). The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.