Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 457.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,473 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.50% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $41,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $26,304.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,064.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,648 shares of company stock worth $260,866. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VYGR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

VYGR opened at $10.31 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

