W W Grainger’s (GWW) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Stephens in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $322.00. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Gabelli raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair raised W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $291.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.67.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $2.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $277.16. 12,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,420. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. W W Grainger has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $346.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that W W Grainger will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in W W Grainger by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

