Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Warburg Research cut Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $54.43 on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $89.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.80.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.