Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,346 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.50. 4,169,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,349,883. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.58.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190 in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

