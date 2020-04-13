Waltonchain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.98 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $15.76 million and $3.98 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00003345 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, COSS, HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.07 or 0.02278160 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00075325 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,650,280 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Bithumb, Huobi, HitBTC, Binance, OKEx, Allbit, DragonEX, Coinnest and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

