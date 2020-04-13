Wanchain (WAN) Tops One Day Volume of $520,623.00

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Huobi, Bitbns and DragonEX. Wanchain has a total market cap of $15.43 million and approximately $520,623.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005753 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008157 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Huobi, DragonEX and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

