Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,472 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Warrior Met Coal worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 33,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,251,000 after purchasing an additional 266,783 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

HCC opened at $12.94 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $33.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $662.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.14 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 23.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

