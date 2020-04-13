WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRTBY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

WRTBY stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.02.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

