Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,972 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 136.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $29,325,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 12.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,598,000 after buying an additional 103,719 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Waste Management by 19.1% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $99.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

In related news, VP Steve Batchelor sold 41,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $5,129,387.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,782.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

