Waves (WAVES) Tops 1-Day Volume of $51.66 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. Waves has a market cap of $100.74 million and approximately $51.66 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00014636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, Binance and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves Coin Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,652,622 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, COSS, Exrates, HitBTC, Binance, Livecoin, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Indodax, Huobi, Coinbe, Bitbns, Coinrail, Upbit, Kuna, BCEX, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Liqui, YoBit, OKEx and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

