WAX (WAXP) Hits Market Cap of $31.28 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last week, WAX has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $31.28 million and approximately $951,347.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000417 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Radar Relay, Huobi and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.17 or 0.02738109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00216946 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 52% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,639,021,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,108,719,831 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Bithumb, Bibox, IDEX, Kucoin, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, Kyber Network, C2CX, HitBTC, Upbit, Huobi and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

