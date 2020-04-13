WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) PT Lowered to $212.00

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $225.00 to $212.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th.

WDFC traded down $21.32 on Monday, reaching $154.09. The company had a trading volume of 450,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $153.91 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.68.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WD-40 news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 621.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

