WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

WEC stock opened at $98.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.48. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $931,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

