Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Beyond Meat (BYND)

4/9/2020 – Beyond Meat was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/8/2020 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $118.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $77.00.

4/2/2020 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Beyond Meat was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $84.00.

3/31/2020 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Beyond Meat was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2020 – Beyond Meat was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $129.00.

3/19/2020 – Beyond Meat was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Beyond Meat was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Beyond Meat was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

3/11/2020 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $108.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Beyond Meat was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Beyond Meat was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/4/2020 – Beyond Meat was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Beyond Meat is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Beyond Meat was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Beyond Meat was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/2/2020 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $125.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Beyond Meat had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Beyond Meat was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $130.00 to $107.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Beyond Meat was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/20/2020 – Beyond Meat was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Beyond Meat had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $106.00 to $117.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BYND traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.67. 3,007,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273,496. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of -67.25. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $239.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day moving average of $96.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 212.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $941,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $1,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,850 shares of company stock worth $6,470,332 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KPCB XIV Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,501,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,537,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,878,000 after acquiring an additional 354,426 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,703,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,338,000. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

