Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Facebook (FB)

4/9/2020 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $245.00 to $215.00.

4/7/2020 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Facebook was given a new $225.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel fur Facebook von 235 auf 225 US-Dollar gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf Buy” belassen. Die Werbeerlose der US-Internetkonzerne konnten sich in der gegenwartigen Corona-Krise schlechter entwickeln als wahrend der Finanzkrise 2008/2009, schrieb Analyst Brent Thill in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Der Experte reduzierte seine 2020er Umsatzprognosen fur die betreffenden Unternehmen um 3 bis 16 Prozent./edh

3/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $215.00. They now have an "overweight" rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

3/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $246.00 to $226.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $250.00 to $215.00.

3/29/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $253.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Facebook was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/26/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $240.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $260.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $265.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $255.00.

3/18/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Facebook had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Facebook had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

3/5/2020 – Facebook was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/27/2020 – Facebook was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Facebook stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.79. 19,173,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,395,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,001 shares of company stock worth $17,369,567 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

