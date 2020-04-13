Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mastercard (MA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mastercard (NYSE: MA):

4/9/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $368.00 to $334.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $285.00 to $298.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $266.00 to $286.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $264.00 to $286.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $370.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $285.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $370.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $343.00 to $264.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $380.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $340.00 to $280.00.

3/24/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $316.00 to $287.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $294.00 to $266.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Mastercard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

3/18/2020 – Mastercard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $316.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $294.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $332.00 to $292.00.

3/11/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $348.00 to $314.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $375.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Mastercard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $368.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $263.34. 7,101,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,622,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $270.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,883 shares of company stock valued at $124,721,728. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

