Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

3/31/2020 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $35.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $30.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Viper Energy Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Viper Energy Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $18.00 to $10.00.

3/19/2020 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Viper Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

3/9/2020 – Viper Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

3/9/2020 – Viper Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Viper Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/15/2020 – Viper Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $8.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $34.93.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. Research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

