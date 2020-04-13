Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE: AQN) in the last few weeks:

4/9/2020 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Algonquin Power & Utilities was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating.

3/24/2020 – Algonquin Power & Utilities was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/13/2020 – Algonquin Power & Utilities was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Algonquin Power & Utilities was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $15.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

3/2/2020 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $15.00 to $15.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $58,968,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 547.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 633,290 shares during the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

