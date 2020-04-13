Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/9/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/8/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $12.00 to $5.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $7.00 to $4.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 3/23/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $10.00 to $4.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.
- 3/23/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/17/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 3/16/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.
- 3/14/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/5/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/4/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.
- 3/4/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/28/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $10.28 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.
- 2/19/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/19/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.
- 2/15/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/13/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $5.58 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $19.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $708.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 64,148 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,517 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,478 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
