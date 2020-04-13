Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Byline Bancorp (BY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Byline Bancorp (NYSE: BY):

4/2/2020 – Byline Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – Byline Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

3/27/2020 – Byline Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2020 – Byline Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

3/23/2020 – Byline Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Byline Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $11.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Byline Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $447.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $68.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BY. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

