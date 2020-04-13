Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) in the last few weeks:

4/1/2020 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $390.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $335.00 to $316.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Domino's have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported fourth-quarter 2019 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year. Moreover, the fourth-quarter results marked the company’s 35th and 104th consecutive quarter of positive same-store sales on the domestic and international front, respectively. The company has been benefitting from solid digital ordering system and robust international expansion. Moreover, increased store count and company’s efforts on the digital front bode well. Notably, earnings estimates for 2020 have witnessed upward revision in the past 30 days. However, high costs and negative currency translation are concerns.”

3/25/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $388.00 to $364.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Longbow Research from $351.00 to $378.00.

3/19/2020 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $351.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $298.74.

3/16/2020 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Domino’s Pizza is now covered by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $421.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $325.00.

2/24/2020 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $391.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Domino's have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported fourth-quarter 2019 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year. Moreover, the fourth-quarter results marked the company’s 35th and 104th consecutive quarter of positive same-store sales on the domestic and international front, respectively. The company has been benefitting from solid digital ordering system and robust international expansion. Moreover, increased store count and company’s efforts on the digital front bode well. Notably, earnings estimates for 2020 have witnessed upward revision in the past 30 days. However, high costs and negative currency translation are concerns.”

2/21/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $208.00 to $276.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $333.00 to $388.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $325.00 to $405.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $310.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $337.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $280.00 to $375.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $270.00 to $400.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $365.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $325.00.

2/21/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $405.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $327.00 to $411.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $320.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $343.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $381.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total transaction of $2,441,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,369.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

