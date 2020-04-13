Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR):

4/1/2020 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to an “under perform” rating.

4/1/2020 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2020 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $108.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Dollar Tree had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/5/2020 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2020 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $125.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $108.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/5/2020 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/4/2020 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $115.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Dollar Tree had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

2/28/2020 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2020 – Dollar Tree had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

2/21/2020 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

DLTR opened at $77.56 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.43 and a 200-day moving average of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $1,858,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $26,070,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 60.6% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

