Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rotork (ROR)

Rotork (LON: ROR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/3/2020 – Rotork had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 320 ($4.21).

4/3/2020 – Rotork had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

3/31/2020 – Rotork had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/26/2020 – Rotork had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 230 ($3.03). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Rotork had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 230 ($3.03). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Rotork had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 235 ($3.09). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Rotork had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 220 ($2.89). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Rotork had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 265 ($3.49). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Rotork had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 320 ($4.21) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 352 ($4.63).

3/12/2020 – Rotork had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 280 ($3.68). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Rotork had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 315 ($4.14). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Rotork had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/3/2020 – Rotork had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/2/2020 – Rotork had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/19/2020 – Rotork had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 400 ($5.26). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Rotork had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON:ROR opened at GBX 249.20 ($3.28) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 250.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 302. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 23.07. Rotork p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53).

Get Rotork plc alerts:

Rotork (LON:ROR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 13 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 13 ($0.17). As a group, research analysts forecast that Rotork p.l.c. will post 1375.3407832 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Rotork plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.