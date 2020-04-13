Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Volution Group (FAN)

Volution Group (LON: FAN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – Volution Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

4/1/2020 – Volution Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/27/2020 – Volution Group was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 280 ($3.68).

3/25/2020 – Volution Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 210 ($2.76). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Volution Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/16/2020 – Volution Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/16/2020 – Volution Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 245 ($3.22). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Volution Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/13/2020 – Volution Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of Volution Group stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 172.50 ($2.27). 40,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,373. The company has a market capitalization of $341.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 178.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 204.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Volution Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 122.46 ($1.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 270.20 ($3.55).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a GBX 1.71 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

In other Volution Group news, insider Ronnie George sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.03), for a total transaction of £575,000 ($756,379.90).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

